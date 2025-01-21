Kuwait Deputy FM Receives World Bank Vice Pres. For Middle East

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received Tuesday, World Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Ousmane Dione. During the meeting, boosting cooperation and coordination between the two sides were touched on. (end) aa

