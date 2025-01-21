عربي


Kuwait Deputy FM Receives World Bank Vice Pres. For Middle East

1/21/2025 6:05:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday, World bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa, Ousmane Dione.
During the meeting, boosting cooperation and coordination between the two sides were touched on. (end)
