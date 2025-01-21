Davos Forum 2025... Takes Place Amid One Of The Most Uncertain Geopolitical Eras

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende emphasized on Tuesday that the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in 2025 is unfolding during one of the most complex and unpredictable geopolitical and economic periods in recent history.

Speaking at the forum's opening session in Davos Switzerland Brende noted how rapid technological advancements are transforming economies reshaping global power structures redefining international relations and establishing new frameworks for global trade.

He stressed that the long-standing global order that dominated the past decades has diminished leaving the world in a transitional phase with the next order yet to emerge.

Brende urged leaders to prevent this fragile moment from becoming a chaotic landscape dominated by power struggles and non-cooperation warning against allowing force to overshadow dialogue.

Brende also highlighted pressing global challenges including unprecedented climate records escalating conflicts worldwide and the risk of a new global health crisis.

He stressed that addressing these challenges and seizing emerging economic opportunities will require collective effort and collaboration.

He called for innovative approaches to international cooperation even amidst disagreements and identified this as the central goal for leaders gathering in Davos.

For his part, the founder and former executive chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab reflected on the risks outlined in the 2025 Global Risks Report underscoring that the challenges posed by armed conflicts extreme weather events societal fragmentation misinformation and cyber threats.

Schwab described the current era as the beginning of the "Age of Intelligence" where advancements in artificial intelligence and groundbreaking technologies are reshaping economic systems business practices and everyday life.

He noted that this transition occurring at an unprecedented pace presents both significant challenges and opportunities for societal transformation.

The former chairman highlighted the importance of global cooperation in navigating the complexities of this new era and emphasized this year's theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age" as a call for collective action to address these challenges.

Schwab urged leaders across sectors government business civil society and academia to come together to develop solutions and forge new pathways for progress.

He emphasized that restoring trust and addressing societal concerns such as environmental degradation and fears of exclusion from the benefits of emerging technologies is crucial for long-term stability.

Schwab stressed the importance of optimism and decisive action in addressing the world's most pressing issues and reaffirmed the forum's mission of fostering dialogue and collaboration to improve global conditionsa mission that has remained central since its inception over five decades ago.

"The future is not something to wait for it is something to shape" Schwab concluded calling on participants to work together to navigate the challenges of this transformative era and create a more inclusive and resilient world. (End)

