Cats To Throng New York City Streets On Thursday? Here's What Animal Rescuers Say

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New York City streets could be filled with cats on Thursday, January 23. Yes, that is what animal rescuers in the region have speculated.

The reason? Over a dozen cats a Bronx woman has been hoarding are under threat of being kicked out by her husband, stated a report by New York Post.

The woman, who is a resident of Kingsbridge Heights, has been hoarding cats. Over 10 cats – ranging from 3-month-old kittens to seniors – were stuffed into single cages by the Bronx woman before she recently fell ill. The cat woman's husband has threatened to cut the kittens loose on Thursday. However, nonprofit rescuers were able to broker a deal to buy the cats, reported New York Post.

Rescuers face difficulty to find homes for the cats

The problem, however, is that cat shelters in NYC are usually 'full to the brim,' with rescuers unsure on how to find new homes for the felines, stated the report, citing sources.

“Life on the streets for a cat is very hard... They're fighting for their lives every day. It's cold and other cats are beating them up – none of these cats are fixed, so we have to think every one of those cats are going to have 2,3 or 4 litters,” Tiff Winton, an independent rescuer told the Post.

How do rescuers plan to save the cats

Animal Project, which is taking donations for the rescue effort, has volunteered to vaccinate, screen and neuter or spay the strays free-of-charge ahead of Thursday's scheduled eviction, Winton said. The organisation also plans to take the cats to adoption events, reported the Post.