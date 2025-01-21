Weibel Scientific Unveils Vision For Global Security In Connection With World Economic Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) From Earth's Defence to the Moon: Weibel Scientific Shapes the Future of Security

- Thomas Munkholm, owner of Weibel ScientificALLERøD, DENMARK, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Weibel Scientific , a global leader in advanced radar technology, has launched a visionary showcasing their groundbreaking efforts to redefine global security at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This family-owned Danish company, with over 40 years of expertise, is taking bold steps to address evolving threats, from ballistic missile defense to space radar solutions.The New Frontier in DefenseIn an era of escalating global security challenges, Weibel Scientific is leveraging cutting-edge radar systems to safeguard nations and people.“The threats we face today demand innovative solutions,” said Thomas Munkholm, owner of Weibel Scientific.“We are not just protecting the Earth; we are extending our reach to space to address tomorrow's challenges.”The company's advanced radar systems are designed to counter threats such as hypersonic missiles, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and satellite conflicts. Their work with NATO allies and international organizations underscores their commitment to collaborative security solutions.Collaborating Across BordersWeibel's participation in the World Economic Forum highlights the importance of global partnerships. The company is committed to fostering innovation through international collaboration, integrating expertise from multiple industries and countries.“Our mission is to outpace emerging threats by combining technological innovation with strategic partnerships,” Munkholm added.Impact Beyond the EarthThe video also explores Weibel's ambitious plans for space exploration and security. From protecting the moon to enabling secure satellite communication, Weibel is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation. Their radar systems are poised to play a crucial role in both civilian and military applications, ensuring security on a planetary scale.Key Highlights.Over 40 years of radar innovation, serving global military and civilian markets..Expertise in ballistic missile defense, counter-UAS solutions, and hypersonic missile tracking..Expanding radar technology to space, focusing on satellite communication and lunar security.Watch the Campaign live here on CBS News.About Weibel ScientificWeibel Scientific is a Danish family-owned company specializing in the development of advanced radar systems. Known for their precision, quality, and innovation, Weibel's technologies are deployed globally to protect nations and save lives. Their radar solutions are trusted by NATO allies, the aerospace industry, and cutting-edge defense initiatives.For more information, visit

Eloise McKenna

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

email us here

Weibel Scientific in DAVOS 2025 | From Earth's Defense to the Moon – Shaping the Future of Security

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.