Bell Integration Breaks £1Billion Revenue Barrier

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bell Integration has broken the £1Billion revenue barrier up to March 2024 thanks to a period of rapid, organic growth in the last five years, with revenues increasing from £175m in 2020 to £1,049bn in 2024.How did this happen?Our was generated from the provision of consulting services, sales, managed services and lifecycle management.“Bell's success stems from our commitment to collaborating closely with customers, understanding their unique business needs and objectives, and helping them achieve their goals through the adoption of market-leading, technology-driven solutions,” said Manpreet Gill, Bell Integration's Chief Executive Officer.Manpreet joined Bell in 2014 as Finance Director, becoming CFO in 2019 and appointed CEO in 2021.Simplifying our corporate structureIn 2024, we decided to focus on our core activities by simplifying our corporate structure. This led to the Procurement Management Business and its Subsidiaries being spun out of the Group. We also agreed to an MBO of the Hamilton Rental business.Where does Bell deliver its services?Data Centre, Cloud and End User services within some the world's most prestigious customer environments. Our capabilities cover AI, IoT, technology provision, consulting, project & managed services, and asset retirement services.Bell is partnered with several hardware and software vendors in the AI space, as well as helping a number of large OEMs by providing AI solutions that hardware manufacturers can offer along with their solutions.Our operating model has five practices: Technology, IoT, Cloud Infrastructure and Security, Modern Workplace and AI.AI Services and SolutionsOn 1st February 2024, we announced a strategic relationship with Amelia, onboarding Amelia's digital-first managed services team, backed by the support of Bell's delivery teams.Our AI practice is in a particularly good state, with offerings covering the core areas of AI including Generative, Predictive and Agent-based solutions, as well as AI operations and Training enablement Services.The team now boasts in excess of 400 highly capable consultants and is developing some of the most impressive delivery solutions, aligning with leading manufactures in the AI hardware and AI software arenas. This has taken Bell from being a UK-centric business to a multinational one.PartnershipsIn 2024, Bell announced new partnerships with NICE, kore and Starburst. Our partnership with NICE is to be a preferred European delivery partner for the NICE CXOne Suite.Building and developing strategic relationships lets us provide the best solutions from market-leading vendors - tailored to the customer - and these include AWS, Microsoft, Dell, NVIDIA, Pure Storage, Cisco, VMWare, Fortinet, Veeam, IBM, Lenovo, Veritas, Equinix, Netskope, Crayon, HPE, HP, Oracle, O2, Daizy, BT Wholesale, Blancco, TBSC, Infinidat, RSA, and specialist distribution partners.Climate-related considerationsIn 2025, exposure to climate change, global supply chain disruption and economic conditions may potentially financially challenge our business. This is being addressed by a new, experienced Risk & Compliance team.We place great importance on assessing and managing these risks, as well as potential opportunities that may arise as we look to transition to a low-carbon economy.Bell's PeopleWith Bell now being a multinational business, we recognise that our future success is dependent on all of our employees feeling included and part of our development and growth.Office locationsOur offices are in the United Kingdom (Portsmouth, London, Wokingham), India (Bengaluru, Hyderabad), Slovakia (Kosice), United States (Boston), Singapore and Spain (Valencia).About Bell IntegrationPrivately owned, Bell was founded in 1996 by Alastair Bell with an investment of £5K. Today the Systems Integrator has multiple offices across the globe. The business is aligned by five practices: Technology, IoT, Cloud Infrastructure and Security, Modern Workplace and AI.From our UK headquarters, we offer IT services and consultancy to help our customers meet their challenges with a service-led approach to IT lifecycle through technology and operations.

