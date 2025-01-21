Independence Museum Presents Patriotic Exhibition

An exhibition titled "Garabagh is Azerbaijan" has opened at the
Independence Museum of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports. The project is organized by the Tank Veterans Public
Union.
Many public and cultural figures attended the opening ceremony
of the exhibition.
The director of the Independence Museum of Azerbaijan Sadi
Mirseibli welcomed the guests of the event.
In his speech, Sadi Mirseibli highlighted the significance of
the exhibition. He noted that such exhibitions are an important
step in preserving Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage,
demonstrating the strength and unity of our people to the
world.
Sadi Mirseibli outlined that the victory achieved by Azerbaijan
in the 44-day Patriotic War is also an example for future
generations. It is not only a victory in the history of the
Azerbaijani people but also the highest embodiment of national
unity and solidarity.
The chairman of the religious community of "Mountain Jews of
Azerbaijan," Milikh Evdaev, said that the Azerbaijani people have
historically been characterized by resilience, national will, and
love for their homeland.
Calling the 44-day Patriotic War the brightest example of these
traits, he emphasized that the Azerbaijani people united in a
strong fist around President Ilham Aliyev and demonstrated the true
strength of unity and solidarity.
The chairman of the Tank Veterans Public Union Gaji Azimov,
artist Mehriban Alisheva, and curator of the exhibition Ulkar
Abulfat underlined that the unity of the Azerbaijani people during
the war and the great victory achieved under the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev occupies an exceptional place in the history
of Azerbaijan.
They spoke about how, after this glorious victory in Garabagh,
historical monuments were restored, preserving Azerbaijan's
cultural heritage. The beauty of these monuments is reflected in
the artworks presented at the exhibition.
Speakers highlighted the selflessness of our martyrs and
veterans, describing their struggle as an example for future
generations of the Azerbaijani people. They also noted that the
exhibition is of great significance for preserving our cultural
heritage and instilling a patriotic spirit in the younger
generations.
Artists whose works are represented in the exhibition were
awarded diplomas in recognition of their efforts to contribute to
the protection of the national cultural heritage, the restoration
of Garabagh, and the unity of the Azerbaijani people. The guests
then viewed the exhibition.
The exhibition features works by 14 artists, showcasing the
nature of the liberated Garabagh from the 44-day Patriotic War, as
well as historical and architectural monuments that were destroyed
as a result of Armenian vandalism, which are being restored under
the guidance of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Independence Museum of Azerbaijan was founded on December 7,
1919, in Baku. The museum houses over 20,000 exhibits displayed
across six different halls.
The first hall covers Azerbaijan's history from ancient times to
the 19th century. The second hall focuses on the history of the
country from the late 19th century to the 20th century.
The third hall highlights the national independence movement in
Southern Azerbaijan during the early 20th century. The fourth hall
discusses Azerbaijan's history during times of repression and the
Great Patriotic War.
The fifth hall is dedicated to the independence movement in the
late 20th century and the Garabagh War. The sixth hall showcases
the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan and the
contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The museum also offers a children's program called "We are the
heirs of independence," where kids can engage in various activities
while learning about the country's history in a fun way.