Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Entered India Via Meghalaya? Police Reveals How Bangladeshi National Reached Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Vijay Das, the man arrested by Munmbai for stabbing Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra West Apartment in Mumbai, crossed the Dawki river in Meghalaya to enter India. The police has informed that Bangladeshi national had entered India seven months ago, used a West Bengal resident's Aadhaar card to procure a before moving to Mumbai.

According to a PTI report, citing statements from Mumbai Police, Bangladeshi National Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) entered India and changed his name to Vijay Das.

The Mumbai Police has informed that Fakir crossed the Dawki River to enter India illegally seven months ago.

A Mumbai Police official told PTI that the Saif Ali Khan 's attacker stayed for a few weeks in West Bengal and used the Aadhaar card of a local man to procure a SIM card before moving to Mumbai in search of a job.

He said the preliminary probe revealed that the SIM card used by the accused was registered in the name of one Khukumoni Jahangir Sekha of West Bengal.

The official said Fakir also tried to get an Aadhaar card for himself but failed.

In Mumbai, the Saif Ali Khan's attacker chose to work at places where he didn't need to furnish documents, and labour contractor Amit Pandey helped him get housekeeping work in pubs and hotels in Worli and Thane.

On examining Fakir's cellphone, the Mumbai police found he had made several calls to Bangladesh and used mobile applications to make calls to his family in the neighbouring country.

The Mumbai Police investigating Saif Ali Khan stabbing case took the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to the actor's Bandra house on Tuesday morning to recreate the crime scene. He was also taken to the Bandra railway station to do the same, news agency PTI reported.

Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the Bangladeshi national inside his 12th-floor Bandra apartment on January 16, necessitating surgery. The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.