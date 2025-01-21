Tillotama Says ‘Paatal Lok 2’ Team Offering Her A Role Was A Joke Until Her First Reading

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Tillotama Shome, who will be seen playing SP Meghna Barua in“Paatal Lok Season 2”, said that when she was offered the role she said that it was a joke.

Reflecting on her noteworthy entry into the franchise, Tillotama shared,“I truly believe that it's a matter of chance that I watched a show, fell in love with it, became a loyal fan and found myself as a part of its second installment.

She added:“It all felt like a dream-come-true sequence playing in my mind. For the longest time, I thought the franchise's team offering me a role was a joke until my first reading.”

The actress recalled that it was a long table where everyone was sitting and were deeply involved and passionate about the project.

“That's when I realised that every single person, be it the writer, director, production designer, or music director– brought something special to the table, which is why this show is what it is today. I was ecstatic to represent a female cop in Nagaland for this show, and I remember being breathless with excitement during the initial table reads,” added Tillotama.

“Paatal Lok Season 2” thrusts Hathi Ram Chaudhary into uncharted territory, testing his resilience and morality like never before. As he confronts both a ruthless criminal underworld and his inner demons, the fine lines between duty and obsession blur, leading him to face his darkest fears.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, and produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz Production and Eunoia Films, the show boasts a stellar cast, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag in the lead roles.

“Paatal Lok Season 2” is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India.

Tillotama began acting with a supporting role in Mira Nair's film Monsoon Wedding. She has also starred in the films A Death in the Gunj, and Lust Stories 2 ( as well as the television series Delhi Crime and The Night Manager.