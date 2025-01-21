Abu Dhabi Is Hiring: Job Vacancies Open For Teachers Eligibility, Process Explained

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi education department is hiring!

If you meet the qualifications, possess the qualities mentioned, and consider the UAE your home, this is your opportunity to make a difference.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has launched the Kon Moallim (become a teacher) initiative. Open to Emiratis and expats from various sectors, the initiative, the first of its kind in the UAE, offers the opportunity to enter the educational field after completing a one-year accredited post-graduate diploma in education.

The Kon Moallim initiative aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice by promoting diversity among educators. Drawing on diverse experiences and insights from various fields, it seeks to enrich classrooms, spark curiosity, and foster applied learning by bringing real-world perspectives to students.

Qualification criteria

Interested applicants should possess excellent communication skills and a passion for sharing knowledge. Eligibility requires applicants to be 25 years or older and hold a bachelor's degree in any field from an accredited university.

Selection process

Following a rigorous selection process, ADEK will sponsor the first group of 125 candidates to undergo an accelerated one-year training programme, in partnership with leading higher education institutions, including Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, and Emirates College for Advanced Education, with campuses in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Successful graduates will be hired in charter schools across Abu Dhabi.

The programme's curriculum is designed to equip future educators with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed for modern teaching. Participants will learn to develop effective educational plans, tailored activities to optimise learning experiences, and create effective assessment tools.

The diploma focuses on classroom management, leadership, and communication strategies to foster an engaged and thriving learning environment.

Participants will also explore innovative teaching methods and how to leverage technology to continuously improve teaching impact. The graduates will emerge with a strong foundation in pedagogical strategies, student motivation techniques, and the ability to adapt to diverse educational needs.

Where to apply? Visit: adek to apply for the role and get more details.