Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Golestan province rises 47 percent in 9 months annually

(MENAFN) In the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 21, 2024), the value of non-oil exports from Golestan province, located in northeastern Iran, saw a significant increase of 47 percent compared to the same period last year. According to Amir Yousefi, the head of the Chamber of Commerce of Gorgan city, non-oil goods worth USD347.7 million were exported from the province during this period.



The most commonly exported items from Golestan included polystyrene, cement, eggs, dairy products, paste, detergents, and chicken. Turkmenistan was identified as the largest export destination for the province, while other markets included Kazakhstan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and several countries in the Persian Gulf region. These markets have been key for the province’s growing export activities.



Additionally, Yousefi reported that the province imported non-oil goods valued at USD63.4 million during the same period, with oil, soy, cotton, and machinery being the primary imports. This balanced trade highlights Golestan’s role in both regional exports and imports.



On a broader scale, Iran's non-oil exports as a whole increased by 18 percent in the first nine months of the year, reaching USD43.14 billion. Meanwhile, total imports for the period amounted to USD50.89 billion, reflecting a slight decline in the volume of imports. Petrochemical exports, a key contributor to Iran's non-oil trade, experienced substantial growth.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111891