Rashmika Mandanna Spotted On Wheelchair Ahead Of ‘Chhaava’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna, whose 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' emerged as a huge box-office success, is making the most of this phase of her career. The actress is not slowing down despite a recent injury.

As she gears up for her next film, 'Chhaava', she was spotted at the Mumbai airport sitting on a wheelchair. Rashmika arrived in the city for the trailer launch of 'Chhaava' on Wednesday. Although she suffered an injury, she didn't let that affect her work commitments and made it to the event. The actress portrays the role of Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava'.

'Chhaava', directed by Laxman Utekar, is based upon the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

Last year in September, Rashmika had revealed that she suffered a minor accident. The actress had also shared on social media that she has been having a lot of laddoos during her recovery.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“Hey guys, how've you been? I know it's been a while since I came on here or was even seen in the public. The reason I haven't been very active in the last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors”.

She further mentioned,“I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself always because life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday. PS: Another update, I've been eating a lot of laddoos”.

Meanwhile, the actress also has 'Kubera', 'Sikandar', 'Rainbow', 'Thama', 'Animal Park', 'Pushpa 3', and 'The Girlfriend' in the pipeline.