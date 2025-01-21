India poises to play larger role in shaping multipolar world order, says Jaishankar

(MENAFN) Indian External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has asserted that India is on the brink of playing a more prominent and influential role in global affairs as the traditional Western-dominated world order undergoes significant changes. Speaking at a public lecture, Jaishankar highlighted the shifting dynamics of international power, particularly with the declining influence of the United States and growing discontent with globalization in many non-Western nations.



According to Jaishankar, the U.S. has been moving away from its historical position of shaping global policies, instead prioritizing domestic issues. This shift, he argued, has led to anxiety among countries that have long depended on the current global structure, but it also presents an opportunity for emerging powers like India to step up and lead in shaping a new, multipolar world order.



"For countries who are less entrenched in the existing system, this could be a time of opportunity," Jaishankar said. He emphasized that India, positioned as one of these less-invested nations, now has the chance to fill the vacuum left by the U.S. and other Western powers. "New openings and novel practices could create space that did not exist earlier," he noted.



