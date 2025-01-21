Places Of Worship Act: Mathura Mosque Committee Urges SC To Close Centre’S Right To File Counter Affidavit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) In a fresh application filed before the Supreme Court, the Committee of Management of Mathura's Shahi Masjid Eidgah has pleaded that the right of the Centre to file its reply to the petitions challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 should be closed.

The plea said that in an order passed on December 12, 2024, the apex court noticed that the Union had not filed its reply to the petitions challenging the 1991 Act for over three years and directed that a common counter affidavit be filed by the Centre within four weeks.

The mosque committee said that the Union of India is“deliberately” not filing its counter affidavit with the intention to delay the hearing, and thereby, obstructing those who are opposing the challenge to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 in filing their respective written submissions, as the stand of the Centre would have a bearing on the same.

The Shahi Masjid Eidgah's application contended that since the Supreme Court has fixed the date of hearing of the batch of petition as February 17,“it would be in the interest of justice if the right of the Union of India to file its counter affidavit/ reply/pleadings/submissions is closed”.

In March 2021, a Bench headed by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) S.A. Bobde sought the Centre's response to the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay challenging the validity of certain provisions of the law, prohibiting the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

The plea said, "The 1991 Act was enacted in the garb of 'Public order', which is a State subject (Schedule-7, List-II, Entry-1) and 'places of pilgrimages within India' is also State subject (Schedule-7, List-II, Entry-7). So, the Centre can't enact the Law.

“Moreover, Article 13(2) prohibits the State from making a law to take away fundamental rights but the 1991 Act takes away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs, to restore their 'places of worship and pilgrimages', destroyed by barbaric invaders."

It further added, "The Act excludes the birthplace of Lord Rama but includes the birthplace of Lord Krishna, though both are incarnations of Lord Vishnu, the creator and equally worshipped throughout the world, hence it is arbitrary."

In an interim order passed on December 12, 2024, the CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led Special Bench had ordered that no fresh suits would be registered under the Places of Worship Act in the country, and in the pending cases, no final or effective orders would be passed till further orders.

The Special Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, had asked the Union government to file within four weeks its reply to the batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions), 1991.

In an intervention application filed earlier on December 11, the Committee of Management of Mathura's Shahi Masjid Eidgah, had said that the 1991 law, prohibiting the alteration of religious places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1945, was enacted by Parliament in the interest of the country's progress, which has stood the test of time for more than 33 years.

It added that Parliament had enacted the 1991 Act, which has stood the test of time for more than 33 years and the petitioners have chosen to challenge the enactment belatedly, after 29 years.

The application said that the mosque committee is party to 17 different suits being tried by the Allahabad High Court, where the plaintiffs have staked a claim over the entire parcel of land over which the Shahi Masjid Eidgah has been built, and have further sought the removal of the mosque structure from the said land, claiming the same to have been built over Krishna Janam Sthan.

"It would be in the interest of justice if the applicant (mosque committee) is allowed to intervene and assist this Hon'ble Court in the adjudication of the issues (relating to the validity of Places of Worship Act, 1991)," the application had said.