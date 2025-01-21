Mitsubishi Power Advances Thailand's Energy Development With Completion Of 1,400MW Combined Cycle Hin Kong Power Plant

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Power Advances Thailand's Development with Completion of 1,400MW Combined Cycle Hin Kong Power Plant - Mitsubishi Power provides 25 years of long-term maintenance services to ensure stable of reliable electricity to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

- In Thailand, 10 Mitsubishi Power JAC turbines operated by the Gulf Group have successfully reached 120,000 operating hours, demonstrating high reliability.

TOKYO, Jan 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), today announced the successful, on-schedule completion of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 1,400 MW natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant. The milestone was marked by the commercial operation of the second M701JAC gas turbine for the plant owned by Hin Kong Power Company Limited, a joint venture company established by RATCH Group Public Company Limited (RATCH) and Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited (GULF).



At the Completion Ceremony

Located approximately 100 kilometers west of Bangkok, the project features two state-of-the-art M701JAC gas turbines. The first unit began commercial operation in March 2024, with the second following in January 2025, completing installation of the plant's full capacity on schedule. Mitsubishi Power will provide long-term maintenance for the turbines under a 25-year Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) and the facility will supply electricity to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under a long-term power purchase agreement, ensuring continued high-efficiency and reliable energy to support the power demand in the country.

Nitus Voraphonpiput, Chief Executive Officer, RATCH, said: "We are proud to celebrate the completion of this critical high-efficiency power plant, which furthers our goal to deliver reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions for Thailand. This plant supports the growing energy demands of the country while ensuring we are future-ready as energy needs evolve. We look forward to strengthening collaboration with our partners to drive Thailand's energy progress."

Chaichawin Tantiyankul, Executive Officer, GULF, added: "The on-schedule completion and smooth operation of the plant underscores strong synergy between GULF, RATCH, and Mitsubishi Power. This project plays a significant role in strengthening Thailand's energy security and supporting economic growth. We are confident that this partnership will continue to drive innovative and efficient energy solutions."

Takao Tsukui, Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. said: "This project marks the commercial operation of our tenth M701JAC gas turbine in Thailand, a memorable milestone that we are proud to celebrate together with RATCH and GULF. Looking ahead, we remain committed to providing continuous support through the 25 years LTSA, ensuring the stable operation of this power plant over the years to come. Building on the success of the Hin Kong Power project, we are eager to further strengthen our partnership and embark on new challenges together."

This project follows Mitsubishi Power's recent completion of the landmark 5,300 MW GTCC power plant project in Thailand's Rayong and Chonburi provinces, which featured 8 units of M701JAC gas turbines with Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. With this latest achievement, all 10 M701JAC units across both projects have been delivered on schedule, collectively achieving 120,000 cumulative operating hours, demonstrating their outstanding operational reliability and performance.

Including this latest project, Mitsubishi Power has supplied a wide range of equipment, including 22 gas turbines to RATCH and GULF projects, contributing over 14,000 MW of power generation capacity in Thailand.

Globally, orders for the JAC gas turbine continue to increase, with cumulative orders recently surpassing 100 units in 2024. The JAC gas turbine has a combined cycle efficiency greater than 64% and meets stringent standards for reducing carbon emissions. Its operational flexibility, including shorter startup times and superior load-following capability, makes it an essential solution for balancing power demand in grids increasingly reliant on renewable energy sources.

Mitsubishi Power remains focused on advancing its industry-leading power generation technologies to support Thailand's energy needs and contribute to its economic growth.

