New CSIR Innovation Complex To Boost India's Start-Up Ecosystem: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 21 (KNN) Union of State for Science and and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, on Monday underscored the pivotal role of the glass in shaping India's economic future.

Speaking at the International on Glass, hosted by CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute in Kolkata, Singh lauded the sector's high recyclability, emphasising its significance in sustainable growth.

“Glass is a unique sector with immense potential for recycling, which aligns perfectly with global sustainability goals,” Singh noted. He stressed the importance of integrating manufacturing with the recycling industry to promote a circular economy.

To enhance outcomes, Singh advocated for a“one institute, one theme” strategy, aimed at improving coordination and focus across research and development institutions.

This approach, he explained, would lead to better collaboration among academic institutions, R&D centers, and private-sector stakeholders, fostering innovation and efficiency.

The minister also called for a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the contributions of the glass industry.“Public understanding of the glass sector's impact on daily life and the economy will drive further engagement and innovation,” he said.

Highlighting India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, Singh referenced the newly inaugurated CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai.

This state-of-the-art facility is poised to play a crucial role in nurturing start-ups and MSMEs, providing advanced scientific infrastructure, regulatory support, and world-class incubation labs.

“India now boasts the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns exemplifying the nation's entrepreneurial spirit,” Singh remarked.

The Innovation Complex, he added, marks a pivotal step in supporting cutting-edge research and collaboration between CSIR labs and industry partners.

Singh's address underscored a vision of a future where academia, industry, and innovation converge to drive India's economic and sustainable growth, with the glass industry leading the charge.

(KNN Bureau)