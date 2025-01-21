Lavrov states Trump's return to power will influence global order, key international conflicts

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated on Monday that the new US administration’s policies will play a significant role in shaping the global order. Speaking during a meeting of the Russian National Security Council hosted by President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov emphasized that Moscow remains open to contact with Washington, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th US president.



Lavrov noted that there is growing speculation regarding Trump’s influence on key international conflicts, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine. He highlighted the pivotal role the United States plays in global affairs, pointing out that the US's European and Asian allies—such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand—are closely aligned with Washington's policies and are waiting to see the direction that the new administration will take.



While Lavrov acknowledged the importance of the US’s position, he also noted the uncertainty about whether Trump’s campaign promises will align with his actions once in office. Trump has previously vowed to end ongoing conflicts and criticized the Biden administration's policies for escalating tensions, claiming they brought the world closer to the brink of World War III.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111602