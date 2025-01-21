US cancels CBP One app after Trump inauguration, toughens stance on immigration

(MENAFN) The US has canceled the CBP One app, a popular tool designed to assist migrants seeking to cross the southern border and enter the country. The decision to ax the app came shortly after Donald was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday.



In his inaugural address, Trump reaffirmed his campaign promise to take a hardline stance on illegal immigration and protect Americans from what he described as “an invasion.” Later that evening, he signed an executive order declaring a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico.



Following his inauguration, US and Border Protection (CBP) announced the discontinuation of the CBP One app. The app, which had been introduced during the Biden administration, allowed migrants to schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry and apply for entry through a lottery system. A notice on the CBP website confirmed that the app was no longer available, and all existing appointments had been canceled.



