Altamira Announces Working Partnership With Welfare Call

Altamira is supporting The Welfare Call Group

Altamira is excited to announce its new partnership with Welfare Call to support them across software engineering, operations and data services.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Welfare Call Group is a trusted partner supporting local authorities and educational institutions for over 20 years. The company is dedicated to safeguarding vulnerable children by collecting, analysing and reporting data, improving student's educational outcomes, and 'narrowing the attainment gap.' Welfare Call empowers organisations to ensure every child receives the support they need to thrive.

Altamira, a software development and digital transformation solutions provider, is excited to announce its new partnership with The Welfare Call Group to support them in IT project across software engineering, technology operations and data services. We are proud to have the opportunity to join our efforts in these areas and help them positively impact student performance globally.

“We are delighted to support Welfare Call on their journey. Given the clear alignment of the mission to improve students' care, focus on quality and innovation, as well as cultural fit, this is an exciting partnership for us at Altamira”, - said Conor Gately, Managing Director (UK).“Their dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable children perfectly aligns with our mission to create impactful technology.”

“At Welfare Call, our mission is to transform the way local authorities approach safeguarding, welfare services, and support for vulnerable children and families. By utilising Altamira's expertise and support this will greatly enhance and strengthen our ability to remain at the forefront of technological advancements. By incorporating new and innovative technologies we can continue to provide comprehensive, reliable, and innovative solutions that evolve in response to the growing complexity of safeguarding needs.”, said Andrew Henderson, Managing Director.

