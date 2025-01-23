Juventus Sign France Forward Kolo Muani On Loan From PSG

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Juventus have signed France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain on loan until the end of the season, the club announced on Thursday.

The deal is for one million euros ($1.04 million) plus an additional amount up to 2.6 million, the club said in a statement.

Kolo Muani has been out of favour at PSG and struggled to get into Luis Enrique's side. He has made two league starts this season despite opening the campaign with two goals in the first three games, but is a regular in Didier Deschamps' France team.

The 26-year-old joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023 for a reported fee of 90 million euros ($93.84 million) and has scored 11 goals in 54 games. In 27 appearances for France, Kolo Muani has netted eight goals.

Juventus are the only unbeaten side in Serie A but 13 draws in 21 games have left Thiago Motta's side fifth in the table and 13 points off leaders Napoli, whom they face on Saturday in Naples.