Amid Tiktok Uncertainty And Threat Of Toy Industry Tariffs Lethal Chicken Games Launches Kickstarter For 4 New Games

Lethal Chicken Games showcases its new Kickstarter lineup with four unique titles: Tortilla Takedown, Dice Batter, Little Pig Little Pig, and What's Under Your Bed?-connecting directly with game enthusiasts.

Interactive box, Tortilla Takedown adds an element of fun even before the box is opened.

Dice Batter, one of four games in Lethal Chicken Games' Kickstarter utilizes a wooden spoon to stir the dice and keep score.

Lethal Chicken Games' Kickstarter offers 4 new games, early access, and retailer deals as the navigates TikTok uncertainty and tariff threats.

- Alex MackeyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With former President Donald Trump officially back in office, the toy and game industry has already experienced dramatic shifts, including a brief TikTok shutdown and looming tariff threats on imported goods from China. Indie publisher Lethal Chicken Games is stepping up in this uncertain environment with a Kickstarter campaign that connects fans directly to their four newest titles.TikTok, a vital platform for game discovery and marketing, went offline for 14 hours, causing widespread panic in the industry. While the platform has been reinstated for at least 90 days, creators and retailers are left questioning its long-term reliability.“For a moment, we lost a key way to reach our community,” said Alex Mackey, co-founder of Lethal Chicken Games.“This uncertainty with TikTok has made platforms like Kickstarter more important than ever for connecting directly with fans.”Lethal Chicken Games' Kickstarter campaign, live now, features four highly anticipated board games: Dice Batter, Tortilla Takedown, Little Pig Little Pig, and What's Under Your Bed?. The campaign offers a unique opportunity for backers to access these titles before they hit store shelves, bypassing retail disruptions and creating a direct connection with consumers.Meanwhile, the industry faces additional challenges with potential tariffs on imported goods, which could increase the cost of producing and distributing board games. Many small creators and indie publishers, including Lethal Chicken Games, rely on overseas manufacturing to keep costs affordable.“We're navigating a lot of unknowns right now,” Mackey added.“Our Kickstarter campaign gives us a way to ensure our fans and retailers can get our games hopefully before any tariffs impact the cost.”Brick-and-mortar retailers, already struggling to compete with major online platforms like Amazon, are a focus of Lethal Chicken Games' campaign. The company is offering exclusive, lower-than-wholesale rates to retail backers for a limited time, ensuring smaller stores have an edge over online mega-retailers.“Our goal is to support local stores while bringing joy to game night,” said Mackey.“This campaign is about more than launching games-it's about ensuring small businesses thrive in a challenging retail landscape.”As the toy and game industry continues to adapt to political and economic shifts, Lethal Chicken Games' Kickstarter campaign highlights the resilience of indie creators. Tabletop gaming enthusiasts can back the campaign today to secure exclusive titles, support small businesses, and be part of the future of gaming in an ever-changing world.Kickstarter Launch: January 21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PSTCampaign Link:For more information about Lethal Chicken Games visit .About Lethal Chicken GamesLethal Chicken Games is an independent tabletop game company dedicated to creating innovative and engaging games that bring people together. Founded by Alex Mackey and Mike Szalajko, the company is known for its creative concepts, playful art, and a commitment to community-building through tabletop gaming.

