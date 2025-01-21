Empowering Women In Libya’S Energy Sector: Key Insights From Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Female leaders in Libya's sector gathered at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) 2025 for the Women in Energy Roundtable to spotlight transformative initiatives and chart a path forward for greater inclusion. Under the theme Libya's Energy Renaissance – Women as Catalysts for Progress and Innovation, panelists emphasized the urgency of policy reforms, digitalization, skills development and leadership visibility to drive change in the sector.

Moderated by Fatima Swehli, Founder&Managing Partner at FS Legal Services, the session featured actionable insights from industry experts and leaders. Opening the discussion, Sophie Kemkhadze, Resident Representative for Libya at the U.N. Development Program (UNDP), highlighted the transformative potential of sustainable energy for women in Libya.

“Access to sustainable energy has the potential to transform the lives of women in Libya, erase poverty and drive development. While only 11% of women hold leadership positions in the energy sector, renewables could be a game-changer, with 40% of women already employed in the solar industry.” Kemkhadze also outlined UNDP initiatives such as an energy hub providing women with technical support, financing and access to technology.

Echoing these points, Mounia Attiga, Energy&Sustainability Strategist and Chair of Lean In Equity and Sustainability – North Africa, stressed the role of digital transformation in creating opportunities.“This is a great opportunity for Libyan women to develop the necessary skill set for future jobs in the energy sector. Visibility is also important – participating in events helps women reach leadership positions.”

Structural barriers and the need for reforms were highlighted by Asma Muttawa, Counsel at White&Case LLP, who called for innovative solutions to address gender inequality.“Energy poverty is the highest in Africa, and we need to encourage projects that promote Libya's sustainable development. A tax rebate for companies employing more women, along with flexible hours, childcare and corporate social responsibility initiatives, could create real change.”

Focusing on capacity building, Dr. Rabia Mgeig, Technical Advisor at the National Oil Corporation (NOC), emphasized mentorship and technical training.“Specialized workshops and capacity-building programs can help women gain technical expertise, build support networks and establish industry connections. Many women have already succeeded despite the challenges.”

Nusaiba Alraes, Associate at Eltumi Partners, reinforced the importance of a comprehensive approach to improving women's participation.“We need to address gaps in the regulatory framework, invest in training and mentorship and ensure women's participation in industry platforms and events. Digitalization is a powerful tool to increase women's presence in the sector.”

Governance improvements were identified as a critical factor for inclusion by Mariam Ben Naji, Legal Advisor at NOC.“Strengthening professionalism and governance will help increase women's representation in Libya's energy sector.”

“The key to success is stepping out of your comfort zone, being confident and gaining visibility. Work-life balance remains one of the biggest challenges for women in Libya,” added Aziza Almangush, Reserve Development Department Manager at Zallaf.

The roundtable served as a platform to address challenges and highlight strategies for fostering a more inclusive energy sector in Libya, emphasizing the pivotal role of women in driving progress and innovation.

