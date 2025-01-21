Taliban Releases US Citizens In Prisoner Swap Deal For Jailed Afghan Mujahid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The in Afghanistan has released two US citizens in a prisoner exchange for an Afghan jailed in a US prison, it said Tuesday.

Americans freed were Ryan Corbett and William Wallace McKenty in exchange for Khan Mohammad, an Afghan prisoner, The New York Times reported.

“Following extensive and productive negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America, an agreement was reached facilitating the release of an Afghan Mujahid, Khan Mohammad, from a US prison in exchange for the release of American nationals,” the Afghan Foreign said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The outgoing US President Joe Biden secured the release of the two Americans by issuing a conditional commutation to Mohammad, the NYT report added.

Mohammad was sentenced to life imprisonment in the US and arrested in Nangarhar nearly two decades ago, the Taliban's foreign ministry said in its statement. The US had said Mohammad was allegedly a senior aide to Al-Qaeda.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)