Study links weight-loss drugs to improved heart health, reduced dementia risk, but warns of potential side effects
1/21/2025 3:12:27 AM
(MENAFN) An analysis involving around two million people has linked weight-loss drugs to improved heart health, fewer infections, a reduced risk of drug abuse, and lower rates of dementia. However, the researchers from the United States also cautioned that these drugs come with potential risks, including an increase in joint pain and a possibly dangerous inflammation of the pancreas.
Despite these findings, the results require careful interpretation, as our understanding of the full range of effects these drugs have on the body is still developing.
The popularity of weight-loss drugs has surged, yet the comprehensive effects on the body remain under study. "This is new territory," said Dr. Ziyad al-Aly, the lead researcher and clinical epidemiologist at Washington University.
Originally, these drugs were prescribed for type 2 diabetes treatment, with weight loss later observed as a significant side effect. As a result, medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have become widely known. The study used data from U.S. veterans with type 2 diabetes, some of whom received Ozempic or Wegovy, while others were prescribed more conventional medications, to analyze the impact on 175 different health conditions.
