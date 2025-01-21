Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region: Casualties, Damage Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, January 21, the Russian forces attacked several communities in Dnipropetrovsk region; a warehouse, an enterprise, and homes were damaged.

According to Ukrinform, this information was shared on by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The morning was uneasy for Dnipropetrovsk region. Explosions were heard in the regional center. In the city, a warehouse facility, which had been nonoperational, was partially destroyed," Lysak noted.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy attack a man, who is currently in the hospital in moderate condition.

According to the regional administration head, a transport enterprise and private homes were damaged in the district. The details are still being clarified.

Additionally, during the night, the Russian forces twice struck Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities in Nikopol district using heavy artillery.

No casualties were reported. Specialists are continuing to survey the affected areas, Lysak emphasized.

Overnight, air defense forces destroyed seven Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Later, the Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported on Telegram that the Russian forces attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region injuring two railway workers.

"The railway infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region is under the enemy attack," the company stated.

As a result of the shelling, two railway workers were injured. One was hospitalized, while the other received medical assistance on-site. Buildings and rolling stock were also damaged, the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Dnipro on the morning of January 21 during an air raid alert.