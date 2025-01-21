Ukraine Needs New Approaches To Compensation For Lost Housing Property Expert's Opinion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid limited resources, Ukraine must change its approach to paying compensation for lost by introducing a system of partial payments to all victims.

The relevant statement was made by Coordinator for Housing and Utility Programs at Opora Civil Tetiana Boiko in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We need to start implementing an unpopular decision, where people will be paid partial compensation but everyone will receive funds. The rest of compensation will be provided after Russia pays for everything,” Boiko told.

As emphasized by the expert, in today's realities, about 90% of people who apply for compensation after losing housing in the temporarily occupied areas will be unable to receive it due to the lack of sufficient financial resources.

According to Boiko, partial compensation could be used as a down payment when purchasing housing on concessional lending terms.

“Currently, internally displaced persons from the occupied areas are very disappointed. Someone in Irpin can receive compensation for four real estate objects that were destroyed, and those from Bakhmut have no right to anything,” Boiko stressed.

In her opinion, it is about time for systemic changes in approaches to compensation, as Ukraine cannot count on significant external investments in reconstruction efforts in the near future.

A reminder that, since the eVidnovlennia [eRecovery] programme was launched, a total of 12,000 housing certificates had been generated. About 5,000 certificates were used, and their owners moved to their new homes.

In December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed as a whole draft bill No. 11161, which simplifies the procedure for awarding compensation for the destroyed or damaged property situated within the areas of hostilities or temporarily occupied by Russia.