Real Madrid secures 4-1 win against Las Palmas in Spanish LaLiga

(MENAFN) secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Las Palmas in their Spanish LaLiga week 20 match on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The game began with a shock as Las Palmas' Portuguese forward Fabio Silva opened the scoring just one minute into play.



However, French superstar Kylian Mbappe quickly responded by scoring two goals in the 18th and 36th minutes, while Moroccan winger Brahim Diaz added another in the 33rd minute. Brazilian forward Rodrygo sealed the win with a goal in the 57th minute.



Las Palmas' Spanish defender Benito Ramirez del Toro was shown a red card in the 64th minute following a VAR review, further weakening their side.



Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham had a goal ruled out in the 75th minute after a VAR decision, and Federico Valverde’s powerful shot in the 87th minute was also disallowed due to an offside position.



With Atletico Madrid suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat to Leganes on Saturday, Real Madrid climbed to the top of the La Liga standings with 46 points. Las Palmas, on the other hand, remains in 14th place with 22 points, still struggling to climb up the table.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111409