EU warns of potential fines, suspension, or ban for X

(MENAFN) The European Union may impose significant penalties, suspend, or even ban the social media X (formerly known as Twitter) if it does not adhere to the bloc’s regulations, warned EU Commission Executive Vice-President Stephane Sejourne on Monday.



In an interview with France Inter, Sejourne highlighted that the EU had extended its investigation into X, which is owned by Elon Musk. EU Commissioner Henna Virkkunen initiated the investigation last week to ensure there is a legal foundation for further actions, including possible court proceedings.



The EU has stringent rules governing online platforms, Sejourne explained, stressing that these regulations will be strictly enforced. He further noted that the forthcoming report will consider recent developments, including Musk's controversial political interference in Europe, particularly his public support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of Germany's February 23 general elections.



"The report will be finalized, and the file will be presented to a judge," Sejourne said, warning that sanctions could amount to billions of euros. "If the platform continues to disregard the rules, it could face severe actions, including suspension or even a ban."



As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office later today, Sejourne also reflected on the EU's relationship with the United States, acknowledging that while the US remains an ally, it is likely to prioritize its own interests more under the new administration.

