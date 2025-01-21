South Korea: Yoon Attends Impeachment Trial At Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 21 (IANS) South Korean detained President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to attend a trial deliberating his impeachment over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon left the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, in a convoy escorted by the Presidential Security Service and entered the court through an underground parking lot, out of view of the public.

At 2 p.m., he entered a courtroom dressed in a suit to attend the third hearing of his trial, where he is expected to defend his December 3 declaration of martial law.

Yoon is the first President to attend his or her own impeachment trial as former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye were absent from theirs.

Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on December 14 and remains suspended from duty while an investigation is underway into charges he led an insurrection and abused his power through declaration of martial law.

The Constitutional Court has 180 days from the day it received the case on December 14 to uphold the impeachment and remove him from office or dismiss the impeachment and reinstate him, Yonhap news agency reported.

If Yoon is ousted, the country will be required to hold a snap presidential election within 60 days.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the court to show their support for the President, holding up signs that read "Impeachment Invalid."

Police surrounded the court's perimeter and beyond, and parked buses along sidewalks to prevent any violence among protesters.

Yoon's appearance at the court was the first time he appeared in public since the day he imposed martial law.

Meanwhile, South Korea had been thrust into a period of political uncertainty following Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration on December 3, 2024, and his subsequent impeachment on December 14, 2024.