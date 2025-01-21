Ukraine explores partnership with Korean companies for asphalt paving technology in road reconstruction

(MENAFN) The Reconstruction Agency has explored collaboration with Korean companies in the road sector, specifically focusing on new technology for asphalt pavement laying in Ukraine.



Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the head of the Agency, met with representatives from the Ukrainian offices of Posco International Corporation and SG to discuss the potential use of Korean asphalt paving technology on Ukrainian roads.



This information was shared by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.



“This technology has been in use in South Korea for 10 years and has demonstrated its effectiveness during that time. It reduces noise, dust, and damage to the pavement, and it is also significantly more cost-effective. The Reconstruction Agency is eager to explore this cooperation,” Sukhomlyn stated.



The technology primarily utilizes slag from metallurgical plants as a major component of the asphalt mixture, replacing crushed stone.



SG is currently in the process of completing the necessary calculations. The next step will be to certify the formula. Once these stages are completed, they plan to test the Korean technology on a small section of a Ukrainian road in the spring.



