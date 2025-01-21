Rpost Expands Esign & Email Security Services With Ingram Micro Austria

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a global leader in AI-infused e-signature and email cybersecurity, has expanded its partnership with Ingram Micro, the world's largest distributor, to provide Austrian businesses with industry-leading RMail® and RSign® solutions. These services are now available to Ingram Micro partners via the Cloud Marketplace, offering advanced email encryption, e-signatures, certified proof of delivery, and impostor protection.



“With more remote work and rising threats, Austrian businesses need an affordable, feature-rich e-signature and email security solution,” said RPost CEO Zafar Khan.“RMail and RSign make Microsoft better for business-without unnecessary support queues or hidden fees.”



Ingram Micro Austria's Business Development Manager Cloud, Michael Thim, adds,“We're excited to bring RPost's award-winning security and productivity solutions to our partners. RMail's GDPR-compliant email encryption and RSign's simple yet powerful e-signatures are perfect for businesses of all sizes.”



With flexible pricing, no minimums, and easy deployment, RPost's solutions help businesses in regulated industries meet GDPR and E-IDAS compliance while streamlining operations.

Company :-RPost

User :- RPost Inc

Email :...

Url :-