MENA’s eSim market grew by 20% in 2024, driven by increased travel, IoT adoption, and the rollout of 5G networks

Yesim, a leading global provider of eSIM solutions, has released its comprehensive Dubai Tourism & Connectivity Report 2024. The report reveals significant growth in tourism and eSIM adoption in the MENA region. By 2030, 68% of smartphone connections in the region are expected to rely on eSIM technology, highlighting the technology's rapid growth.



Dubai Emerges as a Primary Destination in the MENA region



In the first half of 2024, Dubai welcomed 9.31 million international overnight visitors — a 9% increase from the 8.55 million visitors in 2023. The city is on track to surpass 20 million international visitors in 2024, building on its record of 17.15 million visitors in 2023, a 19.4% increase from the previous year.



"Dubai primarily attracts tourists from the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, and Australia, with peak travel season from October to April. Western European tourists comprise the largest regional group at 19% (approximately 3.15 million visitors), primarily from Germany, Poland, France, and the Czech Republic," said Dmitri Verbovski, Founder & CEO at Yesim.



The average length of stay in Dubai has significantly changed. In 2023, it rose to 13.8 days, a 73% increase from 2019. This substantial growth reflects Dubai's increasing appeal to European tourists, who drive longer stays and increased tourism activity in the region.



Dubai Tourist Attractions: Shopping, Desert Experiences, and Cultural Tours



Dubai continues to enhance its appeal through innovative initiatives and collaborations. High-profile partnerships, such as a Real Madrid-themed park and Hans Zimmer's Sounds of Dubai, a musical masterpiece that encapsulates the city's vibrant spirit, amplify its global appeal.



Shopping is a key attraction for Dubai tourists. The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), running from December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, aims to attract millions of visitors – Yesim also saw an increase in eSIM purchases during this period. While younger tourists (18-35) gravitate toward luxury brands and mall entertainment, older visitors often appreciate the cultural aspects of traditional markets.



Desert safaris have become another major draw, offering activities like camel rides, dune bashing, and falconry that appeal to diverse audiences. These experiences provide glimpses into regional heritage, with family-friendly options including henna tattoos and traditional drumming.



The city's blend of modernity and tradition attracts visitors to landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek, and various museums. Families enjoy interactive venues like the OliOli Children's Museum, while art enthusiasts explore cultural hubs like Alserkal Avenue.



Ramadan and Islamic New Year Drive eSIM Purchases Up to 12%



Yesim’s insights show that eSIM demand surges by 6–12% around major holidays like Ramadan and the Islamic New Year, reflecting travellers' needs for seamless connectivity.



"Ramadan saw 20,665 orders, exceeding the average pre-holiday volume of 19,453. This 6.2% increase suggests customers are preparing for travel and family connections during religious activities. Post-Ramadan orders reached 27,942 before returning to normal levels. During Eid, orders held steady at 8,648 before the holiday and 8,649 during it, indicating last-minute planning. Post-Eid numbers jumped to 10,830 — a 20% increase — likely due to extended travel, renewed connections, and holiday promotions," commented Dmitri Verbovski.



Eid-al-Adha showed modest growth, with orders rising from 6,381 before the holiday to 6,491 during and 6,831 afterwards, demonstrating a steady upward trend. Islamic New Year purchases increased from 10,334 before the holiday to 11,592 during the celebration — an 11.7% rise. Numbers stabilised at 11,653 afterwards, indicating sustained demand.



In MENA, eSIM Adoption Rate Is Driven by Digital Nomads



As of 2024, the MENA region has 197 million eSIM smartphone connections compared to 394 million traditional SIM connections. Travellers increasingly choose eSIM technology for leisure and business trips, attracted by its seamless cross-border connectivity, cost efficiency, convenience, and enhanced security.



The eSIM market in MENA is booming, driven by digital nomads and tech-savvy travellers seeking simple, environmentally conscious connectivity. As this market grows and its advantages become clearer, eSIM technology will become essential for travellers' mobile connectivity.





