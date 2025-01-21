Awaz Clean And Green Initiative: A Community-Driven Revolution In Malakand

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the picturesque region of Malakand, a remarkable community-driven initiative has emerged, reshaping not only the environment but also the lives of its residents. The "Awaz Clean and Green" program , initiated by the residents of Allah Dhand, has become a beacon of sustainable living, addressing waste management, unemployment, and social cohesion across four union councils in the area.

A Community Effort with a Vision

Speaking with TNN, Sadiq Khan, the program's Additional Coordinator and Finance Secretary, explained the initiative's dual objectives: "Our aim is to keep the area clean while helping underprivileged families grappling with unemployment. We have employed 15 individuals from extremely poor households, providing them with decent salaries to meet their families' basic needs."

Under the program, garbage is collected daily from 150 households, with each contributing a nominal monthly fee of PKR 150 to 300. This funding covers the employees' salaries and operational costs, ensuring the initiative's sustainability.“Awaz Clean and Green” has thus created a viable economic model for waste management, inspiring hope and stability in the community.

Malik Yaseen Khan, the program coordinator, emphasized its inception in 2019 as a response to two pressing needs: cleanliness and employment.“Our staff collects garbage directly from households each day, signaled by a whistle to ensure residents hand over their waste efficiently. The collected waste is then transported to designated garbage collection points, where TMA officials manage its disposal.”

Additionally, the program extends its efforts to cleaning streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces, making it an indispensable service for the community. Malik Yaseen added,“This model has proven successful since its launch, and we hope it inspires similar initiatives in other regions. Its benefits extend beyond cleanliness, promoting social and economic betterment.”

Zahir Khan, the team inspector, plays a vital role in maintaining the program's standards.“I ensure our teams perform their duties diligently and that the tools used for cleaning are in proper condition. We also conduct tree plantation drives to enhance the area's greenery.”

Waqar Khan, one of the program's workers, expressed his gratitude for the employment opportunity.“Before this initiative, we struggled with unemployment, often left without steady work. Now, we not only earn a stable income but also take pride in contributing to the community's betterment. This job has brought stability and dignity to our lives.”

For residents like Tahir Hussain, the program is a game-changer.“Our area used to be marred by litter, drawing complaints from visitors and locals alike. Today, guests marvel at our clean streets and vibrant environment. This initiative has significantly enhanced the beauty of our neighborhood.”

Despite its successes, the program faces challenges. Nisar Khan, a resident, highlighted a pressing issue:“Although the program staff diligently collect and transport garbage, the TMA's handling of waste at the dumping area is problematic. During rains, garbage mixes with water in streams, creating health hazards and foul odors. We urge the government to resolve this issue promptly.”

In response, Ali Rehman, a TMA official, acknowledged the limitations.“Unlike larger cities with recycling facilities, we lack resources to process waste efficiently. Here, garbage is either dumped, burned, or buried.”

The "Awaz Clean and Green" program is more than a waste management initiative; it's a lifeline for the community, providing employment, fostering pride, and creating a cleaner, healthier environment. As residents call for better government support, the program stands as a testament to the power of grassroots action in transforming communities.

This initiative, born out of necessity, is a shining example of how determination and collective effort can turn challenges into opportunities, paving the way for a brighter, greener future.