CCD Reports Attack On Smolensk Aircraft Plant, Where Military Aircraft Are Manufactured, Modernized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, has reported an attack on the Smolensk Aircraft Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, including Su-25 attack aircraft.

According to Ukrinform, Kovalenko reported this in Telegram .

According to him, the also provides overhaul and maintenance of aircraft, which allows Russia to maintain the combat capability of outdated aircraft models.

This plant is closely connected with other enterprises of the Russian defense complex, supplying components or participating in cooperation to create modern aviation systems, the head of the Center for Defense Studies noted.

Each strike on such a plant will destroy Russia's ability to maintain its own aircraft in a combat-ready state, Kovalenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Center for Political Analysis reported a drone attack on Kazan, where several important aviation enterprises are located that play a key role in the Russian military-industrial complex.

Russia's defense industrial facilities in Kazan come under drone attack

Among them is the Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan, which manufactures Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as their modernization and repair. The plant is actively expanding, in particular to service these aircraft.

Another important enterprise is the Kazan Helicopter Plant, which specializes in the production of helicopters for military and civilian use.

The city also has the Kazan State Treasury Powder Plant, which produces gunpowder and explosives for aviation ammunition and missiles such as Kalibr and Iskander.