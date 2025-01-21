Zelensky meets with Lithuanian Seimas delegation to discuss continued support and military cooperation
1/21/2025 1:55:42 AM
(MENAFN) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Lithuanian Seimas delegation, led by Speaker Saulius Skvernelis, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time since his election to the position.
The meeting was reported by the Office of the President, as cited by Ukrinform.
“We are deeply grateful to the Lithuanian people for their unwavering support since the start of the war. We also thank your government and President Gitanas Nausėda,” President Zelensky said.
It was highlighted that Lithuania allocates at least 0.25 percent of its GDP annually to support Ukraine's security and defense. Recently, Lithuania provided 4,500 FPV drones, purchased from local manufacturers, as part of its involvement in the Drone Coalition. Lithuania is also actively engaged in coalitions focused on demining, enhancing Ukraine’s air defense, and providing artillery support.
The discussions during the meeting revolved around continuing support for Ukraine, preparing a new EU sanctions package, boosting military-technical cooperation, and advancing joint defense-industrial projects.
