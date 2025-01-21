Erdogan hosts Slovak premier Fico in capital of Turkey

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Slovak Prime Robert Fico to Ankara on Monday, marking an important moment in the bilateral relations between the two nations.



The visit began with an official ceremony at the presidential complex, where Erdogan greeted Fico. Following the ceremony, the two leaders engaged in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening ties between Türkiye and Slovakia.



Subsequent to their talks, delegation-level meetings are scheduled to further explore opportunities for cooperation in various sectors. A signing ceremony will also take place, along with a joint press conference to announce any agreements made. To conclude the day, a formal dinner will be held to continue the dialogue between the leaders.



Turkey was among the first countries to recognize Slovakia’s independence after the peaceful dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1993, fostering a long-standing relationship.



Between 2002 and mid-2024, direct Slovak investments in Türkiye reached USD32 million, while Turkish investments in Slovakia totaled USD12 million. The establishment of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in February 2024 aims to enhance this economic collaboration further.

