Barcelona’s striker Dani Olmo suffers calf injury, to be sidelined for next match

(MENAFN) announced that striking midfielder Dani Olmo is going to be put on the back burner for the club’s coming game because he has been diagnosed with a calf injury.



"First-team player Dani Olmo has a right calf strain. He will miss the next match and his evolution will determine when he returns to first-team activities," stated in a press release on Sunday.



He was injured during Barcelona's La game over Getafe on Saturday, and had complained of muscle discomfort.



The 26-year-old player will miss the upcoming match against Benfica on Tuesday, which will take place at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.



Since transferring to Barcelona from RB Leipzig during the summer, he has made a notable impact, contributing six goals and three assists in 18 appearances for the team. His performances have helped bolster Barcelona's squad this season.



Currently, Barcelona holds the second spot in their Champions League group, having won five out of their six matches so far. With a total of 15 points, the team remains a strong contender in the competition, reflecting their solid form throughout the group stages.



Despite his absence in the upcoming match, Barcelona is confident in their ability to continue their successful run in the tournament.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111155