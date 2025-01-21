Turkish main stock index surpasses 10,000 points on Monday end

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, closed at 10,029.31 points, reflecting a 0.51 percent increase from the previous session. This marked the fourth consecutive day of gains for the index, which rose by 51.37 points in total. The daily trading volume was significant, reaching 96 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.71 billion.



Meanwhile, gold prices remained high, with the value of an ounce of gold at USD2,729.36 as of 6:27 p.m. local time (1527 GMT). The price of Brent crude oil was around USD79.92 per barrel, reflecting a relatively stable market for oil on the day.



In terms of the Turkish currency, the US dollar exchanged for 35.5561 liras, while the euro was valued at 37.0362 liras. The British pound traded at 43.7390 liras, showing some fluctuation in the currency market as compared to previous days.



These figures illustrate a dynamic financial environment in Turkey, with the stock market showing growth while commodity prices and currency exchange rates remain key points of interest for investors and traders alike.

