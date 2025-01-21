RG Kar Rape Case: From Hospital's Cover Up To Why No Death Penalty For Sanjay Roy Court's 172-Page Judgement Out

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sealdah Sessions court in Kolkata, West Bengal, released its 172-page judgement convicting and sentencing Sanjoy Roy in the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case. In its verdict, the court reprimanded the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities for covering the murder as a "suicide". It also mentioned how the "police personnel of Tala" station "kept everything behind a curtain". The court also detailed why it didn't give convict Sanjay Roy death penalty instead of life imprisonment.

RG Kar hospital's cover up

The session's court reprimanded the attempts to cover up the incident by the hospital authorities. It stated the hospital authorities, led by former Principal Sandip Ghosh and MSVP, attempted to cover up the rape-murder incident to avoid liability.

"There is no doubt to consider that from the end of any authority, efforts were made to show the death as a suicidal one so that the hospital authority would not face any consequences," The judgement read.