Spencer Patton Named To Nashville Business Journal's 40 Under 40 For 2025

Founder of The Patton Foundation Spencer Patton

Tennessee Entrepreneur Honored for Business Leadership and Commitment to Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spencer Patton, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Patton Foundation, has been named to the Nashville Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list for 2025. This recognition highlights Patton's innovative contributions to business and his impact on Tennessee's entrepreneurial landscape.In response to the award, Patton shared: I'm truly honored by the recognition. This opportunity is a reflection of all the incredible people I've had the privilege to work alongside.Beyond celebrating this personal milestone, Patton hopes the recognition sparks broader conversations about the importance of fostering entrepreneurship among Tennessee's next generation."Entrepreneurship has been the cornerstone of my journey, and our research shows it's still viewed as the economic backbone of America by 65% of Tennesseans." Patton said.He added, "The real opportunity lies in the classroom. Our research found that 84% of Tennesseans believe entrepreneurship should be taught in high school-well above the national average of 78%. That's a call to action. If we want to see transformative growth in our state, we must equip young people with the skills and mindset to innovate and lead."Support for entrepreneurship education spans all generations and increases with age. Patton believes this cross-generational support underscores the shared responsibility to cultivate future entrepreneurs.About Spencer PattonSpencer Patton, a Tennessee-based entrepreneur, founded and successfully grew an enterprise of e-commerce, logistics, and transportation businesses, which reached over $100 million in revenue within ten years. In 2013, he launched Patton Logistics, which grew to become the largest last-mile delivery service provider to FedEx Ground in the United States. Along the way, he built a network of other logistics-related businesses, including Route Consultant and Hello Truck Lease.Spencer and his wife, Carli, founded the Patton Foundation, an organization that supports young entrepreneurs by providing education and opportunities for competition. They reside in Brentwood, Tennessee with their four children.About the Patton FoundationThe Patton Foundation supports and inspires idea generators to pursue entrepreneurship. In a rapidly changing economy, the Foundation believes supporting young entrepreneurs will increase economic growth in local communities.For more information, visit spencerpatton/foundation

