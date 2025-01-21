( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:18 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd. : Is providing selected preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December31, 2024. Total Q4 Revenue grew 42% year-over-year to approximately $44.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to exceed 6% of Revenue. Cash position remains strong at $19.3 million. Full-year Revenue grew 32% year-over-year to approximately $159.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year to exceed 4% of Revenue. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.19 at $8.09.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.