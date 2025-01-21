Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Date
1/21/2025 12:05:08 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:15 AM EST - Minto Apartment Real estate investment Trust : Announced that it will release its 2024 fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025. Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
shares are trading up $0.10 at $13.01.
