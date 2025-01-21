( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11:15 AM EST - Minto Apartment Trust : Announced that it will release its 2024 fourth-quarter results after close on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025. Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading up $0.10 at $13.01.

