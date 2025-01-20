Austin Alliance Group Joins SHRM Austin For The 2025 Stepping Stones Leadership Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stepping Stones to Enhanced Leadership Logo

Odetted Perez

Austin Alliance Group partners with SHRM Austin to deliver the 2025 Stepping Stones Program, empowering HR leaders with skills for success.

- Odette PerezAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Alliance Group is proud to announce the continuation of its long-standing partnership with the Austin affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM Austin) for its 2025 Stepping Stones Leadership Development Program . This nine-month leadership journey is designed to equip HR professionals and emerging leaders with the tools, insights, and skills needed to excel in managing teams and driving organizational success.Austin Alliance Group, renowned for its expertise in leadership development and team building, will facilitate the program's first three foundational modules. These interactive sessions focus on enhancing participants' self-awareness and interpersonal effectiveness using industry-leading assessments. By exploring their unique approaches to managing and communicating, participants gain practical strategies to build cohesive teams and foster impactful workplace relationships.“Leadership development is at the heart of what we do,” said Lisa Blanton, MBA, SHRM-SCP, Founder and CEO of Austin Alliance Group.“Partnering with SHRM Ausitn on Stepping Stones allows us to help HR professionals and other emerging people leaders to build a strong foundation for leading with empathy, understanding, and confidence. These first three modules set the tone for a transformative learning experience.”Odette Perez , SHRM Austin's President-Elect and the 2025 Stepping Stones Project Manager, highlights the program's value:“This program advances your career by enhancing your management skills. It elevates your business acumen so you can relate to your organization's executive team and effectively communicate ideas. It's about growing as a person-maturing into a leader who can share that knowledge with their team.”Graduates of the program consistently praise its impact. A prior participant shared,“My participation in the Stepping Stones program was an organized avenue to self-reflect and share experiences among human resources professionals to promote critical thinking and enhance relevant, timely knowledge.”Participants will benefit from tools such as Everything DiSCassessments and customized team coaching from Austin Alliance Group's seasoned facilitators. By understanding their own leadership styles and how to adapt to others, participants leave each session equipped to apply these insights immediately in their roles.SHRM Austin's Stepping Stones program offers a unique opportunity to network with other professionals, engage in hands-on learning, and elevate leadership capabilities through its thoughtfully curated nine-module curriculum.The 2025 cohort is now open for enrollment, with sessions beginning in early spring. Don't miss the chance to grow as a leader, enhance your skills, and build lasting connections with like-minded professionals.For more information and to register, visit SHRM Austin's Stepping Stones website.ABOUT SHRM AUSTIN:SHRM Austin is the local affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), dedicated to advancing the HR profession and supporting HR professionals throughout Central Texas.ABOUT AUSTIN ALLIANCE GROUP:Austin Alliance Group is a team of HR and business experts specializing in team building, leadership development, and fractional HR services. Their mission is to inspire organizations to be more human, every step of the way.

