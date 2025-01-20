Yakima Chief Hops And Indie Hops Unveil Strata® Hyperboosttm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Indie Hops has always approached customers with a mutual interest in making great beer, so it's natural that Indie Hops and Yakima Chief Hops have entered into a product collaboration to bring brewers the first Strata HyperBoost," said Ryan Hopkins, CEO of Yakima Chief Hops. "Indie has been a great partner to the brewing in developing hop varieties that bring new and unique flavors to brewers, and they've always been a strong advocate for family-owned and operated farms."

Indie Hops CEO Jim Solberg shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Collaboration is a big deal between craft brewers and can be a good thing between hop suppliers as well. We're stoked to be collaborating with YCH to pair our standout variety Strata with their exciting new cold-side flowable HyperBoost. It's good for us, good for YCH, and great for brewers!"

Strata, celebrated for its unique aroma profile of passion fruit, grapefruit, strawberry, and wafting cannabis, has become a favorite among modern brewers. Now, with HyperBoost's concentrated oil formula, brewers can effortlessly incorporate Strata's flavor profile into beer. Designed for maximum efficiency, HyperBoost simplifies the brewing process by allowing brewers to pour the product directly into fermenters, with no additional preparations.

YCH's Research and Development team created HyperBoost in response to brewers' demand to have a highly flowable, concentrated hop product, that would enhance beer flavor and aroma with true-to-style hop attributes. Brewers using HyperBoost have reported significant gains in beer yield, with some achieving increases of up to 10%! HyperBoost can be used to replace a portion of the hop bill or as an addition to amplify the beer's overall sensory impact.

"There is a dizzying number of hop oil extracts in the market now. One key factor that attracted us to YCH HyperBoost for our variety Strata is that HyperBoost is derived solely from hops," said Solberg. "Real hops grown by real people for brewers to excite customers who really like hoppy beer."

Strata HyperBoost is an essential ingredient for brewers at the forefront of innovation, delivering remarkable flavor to beer enthusiasts. Available in limited quantities, Strata HyperBoost comes in 100g easy-to-pour bottles for seamless use, and is available from YCH or Indie Hops. To expand access to Strata's remarkable characteristics, YCH will also offer Strata T90 pellets. For Strata HyperBoost and pellets, contact Indie Hops, your YCH sales representative, or order through the YCH customer portal.

Yakima Chief Hops

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for over 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us.

Indie Hops

Indie Hops is an Oregon-based hop developer and supplier to the craft beer market. Founded in 2009 to serve the needs of craft breweries, brewers worldwide trust Indie's unique varieties – Strata, Lórien, Luminosa, Meridian and Audacia – to modernize, brighten and diversify their beers.

SOURCE Yakima Chief Hops