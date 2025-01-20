Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India To Launch Advanced Automotive Steel Production Lines In 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 20 (KNN) ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a prominent joint venture between global steel titans ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, is set to unveil two state-of-the-art production lines in 2025 aimed at boosting India's automotive steel sector.

These advanced lines, a Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) and a Continuous Galvanising and Annealing Line (CGAL), will be located at AM/NS India's flagship Cold Rolling Mill 2 (CRM2) in Hazira, Gujarat.

The company's move to strengthen the domestic and reduce reliance on imports is aligned with India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The new production lines will manufacture high-strength steel products, including premium offerings like Optigal® and Magnelis® - products previously unavailable in India.

With the ability to produce steel with strength levels up to 1180 MPa, these lines will cater to the growing demand for advanced automotive steel, which currently stands at 7.8 million tonnes annually and is expected to grow by 6-7 per cent per year.

Dilip Oommen, CEO of AM/NS India, highlighted the significance of this expansion, stating: "These two units mark a significant step toward our goal of delivering high-quality, tailored steel solutions for the automotive sector, strengthening India's steel ecosystem and reinforcing the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision."

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, AM/NS India is showcasing innovations like ArcelorMittal's Multi Part IntegrationTM (MPI) solutions, which include advanced automotive components such as next-gen door rings and battery packs.

These innovations support cost efficiency, modular manufacturing, and eco-friendly production, adhering to global sustainability standards and Bharat NCAP safety norms.

With these new facilities, AM/NS India is poised to play a critical role in reducing India's dependency on imported automotive steel while enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.

This expansion underscores the company's commitment to driving growth, sustainability, and India's self-reliance in the steel and automotive industries.

(KNN Bureau)