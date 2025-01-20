Justin Bieber Celebrates Wife Hailey With Adorable Pictures

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Justin Bieber is expressing his love for his wife, Hailey Bieber, during a cosy trip to Aspen. The Peaches shared a series of heartwarming and playful moments from their winter getaway on Instagram, including a touching tribute to Hailey.

In a recent Instagram Story, Justin posted a photo of Hailey smiling while bundled up in a black coat, accompanied by the romantic caption, "The greatest woman I have and will ever know." The couple, who welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August, also shared snapshots of their fun-filled trip, including a photo of them ice-skating together.

Not one to shy away from humour, Justin included a cheeky post of himself in black boxer briefs and white socks, showing off his playful side. Earlier, on January 14, he posted a carousel of photos featuring himself in a beige hooded coat and knit scarf, with Hailey in the background sticking her tongue out, capturing their lighthearted dynamic. The posts come just weeks after rumours swirled about a potential strain in their relationship. However, Justin appeared to put the speculation to rest with his frequent affirmations of love. On New Year's Day, he shared a photo of Hailey dressed in a pink bikini, fur coat, and festive headband, writing, "Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year." Hailey, the founder of Rhode Beauty, also made waves with her own cryptic social media message on December 30. She reposted a TikTok that read, "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations." Despite the buzz, Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, continue to share glimpses of their enduring bond and happy moments as a family.