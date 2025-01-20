Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Poised To Double By 2033, Driven By Rising Oral Health Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global implants and prosthetics market is set to expand from an estimated USD 10.62 billion in 2024 to USD 21.238 billion by 2033, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00% during this period. The growing demand for dental solutions is fueled by increased awareness about oral and the advantages of dental procedures that enhance functionality and aesthetics.

Dental practices increasingly rely on Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) to manage administrative and operational tasks, allowing practitioners to focus on patient care. DSOs do not provide clinical services but handle essential business elements, such as scheduling, revenue management, and marketing. They are also modernizing dental practice management through cloud-based systems, artificial intelligence (AI) for x-ray analysis, and automation tools that simplify billing and eligibility processes.

Rising dental issues such as periodontitis, tooth decay, and malocclusion are key factors driving market growth. According to the American Academy for Implant Dentistry, over 15 million people in the U.S. receive bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth annually. Dental implants offer long-lasting solutions that preserve natural bone and adjacent teeth, making them a preferred choice among patients.

The market's growth potential is further underscored by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders. For example, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported in January 2023 that chronic periodontitis affects 5-15% of adults globally. Additionally, heightened demand for cosmetic dentistry is encouraging the introduction of innovative products by key players in the industry.

Challenges in the Market

Despite its promising growth, the market faces challenges, primarily the high cost of dental implants and prosthetics. These expenses stem from the use of advanced materials like titanium and specialized manufacturing techniques. Limited insurance coverage compounds the issue, making it difficult for many patients to afford necessary procedures. This affordability gap often leads to delayed treatments, worsening oral health over time.

Product Insights

The dental implants segment is dominated by titanium implants due to their biocompatibility and ability to integrate seamlessly with the human body. Titanium reduces the risk of immune rejection and has become the material of choice for dental professionals.

Meanwhile, zirconium implants are gaining momentum and are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. These implants, manufactured as a single piece, provide similar benefits to titanium and are particularly suited for patients requiring durable and aesthetic solutions.

Some of the key companies in the global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market include

Institut Straumann AG

Envista Holdings Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc.

3M Company

ZimVive Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Cotlene Group

Adin Dental Implant Systems

T-Plus

Nobel Biocare

The global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Dental Implants and Prosthetics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Dental Implants and Prosthetics market.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Dental Implants Market

Dental Prosthetics Market

By Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Titanium Implants

By Procedure

Two Stage Procedure

Single Stage Procedure

By Connectors

External Hexagonal Connectors

Internal Hexagonal Connectors

Internal Octagonal Connectors

Zirconium Implants

By Design

Tapered Dental Implants

Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

By Type

Root-Form Dental Implants

Plate-Form Dental Implants

By Price

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

By Type of Facility

Dental Hospitals And Clinics

DSO

Others

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Dental Bridges

By Type

Unit Bridges

2-Unit Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Dental Crowns

By Material

Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal

All-Ceramics

Metal

Dentures

Partial Dentures

Complete Dentures

Veneers

Inlays and Onlays

By Type of Facility

Dental Hospitals And Clinics

DSO

Other Facilities

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Dental Implants and Prosthetics market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

The dental implants and prosthetics market is well-positioned to thrive, supported by advancements in dental technology and an increasing focus on oral health. With growing demand across age groups and innovative solutions addressing both functional and aesthetic needs, the market is set to make significant strides over the next decade.

