Walmart Partners With Indian Startups To Revamp U.S. Supply Chain

New Delhi, Jan 20 (KNN) In an exciting move to enhance its and sourcing operations, Walmart has announced pilot programs in collaboration with three India-based startups.

The initiative, unveiled on Monday, is aimed at introducing innovative solutions to the retail giant's U.S. chain, ensuring better availability of fresh products, reducing waste, and fostering sustainability.

The selected startups - KBCols Sciences fr0m Pune, GreenPod Labs fr0m Chennai, and Cropin fr0m Bengaluru - were all part of Walmart's Growth Summit held last year. Each startup brings a unique solution to the table, addressing challenges within Walmart's vast operations.

KBCols Sciences specializes in creating non-GMO natural dyes using agricultural waste, offering a sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes used in textiles.

By reducing water and energy consumption, the company aims to boost the textile industry. The pilot will test these natural dyes on woven materials and jersey cotton.

GreenPod Labs has developed plant extract-filled sachets that slow down the ripening process of fruits and vegetables, preserving their freshness during transit.

This solution could help Walmart extend its sourcing reach, lower shipping costs, and improve produce quality. The company will partner with UC Davis for the pilot, testing the sachets' efficacy in preserving produce.

Cropin, on the other hand, offers an AI-driven AgTech platform that provides insights into crop yields, health, and seasonal transitions.

Walmart will use this technology to better estimate crop yields, optimise resource use, and reduce waste in the perishable goods supply chain.

Kyle Carlyle, Walmart's VP of Sourcing Innovation, emphasised that these collaborations are a step toward building a resilient supply network, powered by tech innovation.

The Walmart Growth Summit, held across countries like India, Mexico, and Chile, is designed to connect entrepreneurs with Walmart's supply chain, fostering sustainability and efficiency.

CEOs of the startups expressed their enthusiasm, with Cropin's Krishna Kumar highlighting the potential to create sustainable food systems, while GreenPod's Deepak Rajmohan celebrated the opportunity to address post-harvest losses with a global partner.

This collaboration signals a bold move in Walmart's efforts to scale up innovative, sustainable practices within its global supply chain.

