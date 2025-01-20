Nagaland Sees 200% Surge In Startup Registrations

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 20 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi has lauded the remarkable growth of India's startup ecosystem, with particular emphasis on the flourishing entrepreneurial spirit in smaller cities and regions beyond traditional business hubs.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister highlighted the impressive surge in startup registrations in Nagaland, which saw an increase of over 200 per cent last year.

Speaking about the state's growing startup culture, PM Modi noted that sectors like waste management, biotechnology, non-renewable energy, and logistics have seen the most significant rise in new ventures. He shared the exciting news, saying,“In a state like Nagaland, the registration of startups has increased by more than 200 percent last year."

This address, marking the first Mann Ki Baat of the year, also celebrated nine years of the Startup India initiative, which has played a key role in nurturing India's entrepreneurial landscape.

The Prime Minister emphasized that more than half of the country's startups have emerged fr0m Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, defying the traditional notion that innovation is confined to major metropolitan areas.

Highlighting the role of women, PM Modi noted that many of these ventures are being led by the daughters of India, reflecting the changing dynamics of entrepreneurship in the country.

“It delights every Indian to see that our startup culture is not limited to just big cities,” he said, underscoring the growing inclusivity in the ecosystem.

The Prime Minister also reflected on how the startup landscape has transformed over the last decade. Recalling how startups were once met with skepticism, he urged young people to take full advantage of the new opportunities emerging in India, believing that their dreams can soar to new heights.

In addition, PM Modi shared the achievement of Bengaluru-based space-tech startup, Pixxel, which successfully launched India's first private satellite constellation, marking another milestone in India's space capabilities.

With these developments, India's startup ecosystem continues to evolve, bringing innovation and opportunities to all corners of the nation.

(KNN Bureau)