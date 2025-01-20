(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

While only one in ten adult women has diabetes, and one in three has hypertension, one in two suffers from pelvic floor dysfunction It will offer advanced diagnostics and comprehensive care, including conservative non-surgical therapies and minimally invasive surgical procedures, for these conditions Saveetha Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), a part of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Department of Female Pelvic and Reconstructive Surgery (Urogynaecology), fully equipped to offer comprehensive surgical and non-surgical care for women with pelvic floor disorders.

Advanced Urogynaecology Department Opens at Saveetha Medical College for Treating Female Pelvic Disorders

Ms. Poornima Bhagyaraj, cine actor and entrepreneur, and Prof. Dr. N. Rajamaheshwari, former HoD, Department of Urogynaecology, Madras Medical College, Chennai, inaugurated this exclusive department in the presence of Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor, and Dr. Deepak Nallasamy, Pro Chancellor, SIMATS. Dr. J. Kumutha, Dean, Dr. K. Seethalakshmi, HoD, Department of Urogynaecology, and Dr. Ponnambalam, Medical Superintendent, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital , were among the dignitaries who took part in the event.

Urogynaecology, a super speciality within gynaecology, addresses common female pelvic floor disorders such as pelvic organ prolapse, chronic pelvic pain, urinary tract infections, interstitial cystitis, and urinary incontinence. These conditions often arise as a result of pregnancy, childbirth, gynaecological surgeries, or menopause.

The newly inaugurated department is set to become a leading referral center in the country for women with pelvic floor disorders. It will offer advanced diagnostics and comprehensive care, including conservative non-surgical therapies and minimally invasive surgical procedures, matching the standards of those in Western countries. It will focus on geriatric urogynaecology, addressing pelvic floor disorders in older women, which have become a public health priority due to the rising life expectancy of women globally.

In his remarks, Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan stated,“Pelvic floor conditions are more common than hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and depression. While one in ten adult women has diabetes, one in three has hypertension, and one in twenty has depression, one in two adult women suffers from pelvic floor dysfunction. Despite being so common, countless women are unaware that these problems even have a name. Many are also reluctant to seek help due to the stigma surrounding these conditions. We launched this exclusive department to provide excellent, compassionate, and state-of-the-art care for women with pelvic floor disorders. This department aims to alleviate their suffering and enhance the quality of life for women who lack the knowledge or means to access specialist care on their own.”

In her comments, Dr. K. Seethalakshmi, Head of the Department of Urogynaecology, pointed out that among Chennai's female population of 25.95 lakh, 54.7% are at risk of pelvic floor disorders. Additionally, 62% suffer from urinary incontinence, while 54% experience sexual dysfunction.“The high prevalence of these conditions underscores the need to train gynaecologists in the fundamentals of female urological problems. However, this subject is currently not included in the medical curriculum, and the number of urogynaecologists equipped to address these issues remains disproportionately low. The new department will bridge the knowledge and skill gap by offering excellent training to medical students and residents, enhancing their understanding of female pelvic floor disorders. It will also spearhead innovative and groundbreaking research and host conferences featuring international specialists who will impart knowledge on novel surgical techniques.”

For more details, please visit: