Trump Sworn In As 47Th US President, Pledges 'Golden Age' For America

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, marking his return to the presidency after a four-year hiatus. The ceremony took place at the US Capitol, the same building his supporters stormed four years prior in an attempt to prevent the certification of his election defeat.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared the beginning of a“golden age” for America, pledging to restore the nation's prosperity and global respect.“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” he stated.

Trump asserted that the election provided him with a“mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal,” promising to restore the people's faith, wealth, democracy, and freedom.“From this moment on, America's decline is over,” he proclaimed.

Referencing an assassination attempt against him, Trump declared that he was“saved by God to make America great again”. His remarks elicited a standing ovation from Republicans present, while Democrats, including Biden and Harris, remained seated.

Trump outlined some of his immediate policy priorities, including executive orders on immigration. He announced a national emergency at the southern border, the reinstatement of the“remain in Mexico” policy, and the deployment of troops to the border. The president said the federal government would recognise only two genders,“males and females”.

Further executive actions, Trump stated, will aim to curb inflation, reduce prices, and end what he termed the“electric vehicle mandate”. He also mentioned a broad government effort to reduce inflation and reduce prices.

He also vowed to“take the Panama Canal” back.

Trump also said that he wants to send American astronauts to Mars, saying he“will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars” and“plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars.”

Billionaire Elon Musk of SpaceX threw his hands up in the air as Trump announced the US would plant its flag on Mars.